IGP: More troubles await Ansaru group, bandits

Following the recent killing of 250 terrorists of the Ansaru group by the police in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has warned that more troubles await members of the group and bandits.

A representative of the IGP, the Deputy Inspector General Operations, AbdulMajeed Ali, disclosed this in Kaduna yesterday when he visited those injured in Wednesday’s attack on a police helicopter in Kuduru village, Birnin Gwari. He stressed that the police had woken up and were equal to the task of fighting every bandit in the country.

“It is a continuous operation as this is not the first one, it is just that this is a very special one because the police have woken up and are equal to the task of fighting every bandit in the country until it is cleared.

“Thirteen of the men were injured, four will be discharged today while the rest will continue to be under observation,” he said.

He said the Ansaru terrorist group had extended their tentacles to Birnin-Gwari and a large area of Pandongari in Niger State.

He noted that Wednesday’s assault on the terrorists’ camp in Kuduru was just the first of its kind, assuring that many others would follow.

He said the force lost another injured personnel identified as Sergeant Idris yesterday morning, bringing to two, the number of personnel lost in the operation, while 13 others were receiving medical attention in Kaduna.

The DIG Operations said he was sent by the IGP to see the condition of the injured.

“The Inspector General of Police is very disturbed, but I assure that we will give them the best of treatment as we will still go into their issue to see how fast they can respond to treatment.

