IGP launches reviewed firearms order to check extrajudicial killings

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday launched a review of police order 237 on the use of firearms by personnel of the police force.

He unveiled the firearm use order of the Nigeria Police during the monthly Commissioners of Police and senior police officers conference held at the force headquarters in Abuja.

The new firearms use order, according to the IGP, is to check the menace of accidental discharge and extra judicial killings occasioned with the misuse of firearms.

The IGP said the successful review of Force Order 237, introduced new rules of engagement on the use of firearms.

He said the new order introduced a firearms officer who would be charged with the training of personnel on the use of specific firearms, and also new modules of training on the use of firearms at various police training institutions.

He said, “In order to situate our vision in this regard to the standards of democratic policing, which is hinged on the protection of fundamental human rights, it is considered expedient that Force Order 237 which defines our Rules of Engagement be reviewed, standardized and simplified.

“Today, we shall be formally launching the Revised Force Order 237 which is not only comprehensive and modernized but simplified for ease of comprehension by all members of the Force,” he stated.

The IGP also said a total of 1,151 high profile suspects had been arrested in the last 2 months.

Also within the period under review, the IGP said 228 firearms of various descriptions were recovered across the country. He gave the breakdown as follows: armed robbery suspects, 470; kidnap suspects, 216; suspected cultists, 335 and murder suspects, 130.

