IGP distributes motorcycles, tricycles to officers in Kano zone

No fewer than 1000 police officers in zone one, comprising Kano, Jigawa and Katsina state commands have benefitted from motorcycle/tricycle loan initiative of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

Five hundred units each of Mahindra motorcycles and Bajaj tricycles were distributed to the beneficiaries by the IGP in collaboration with Police Multi-purpose Cooperative society at zone one headquarters in Kano on Friday.

The initiative Daily Trust learnt was aimed at improving the welfare of the officers as well as alleviating the challenges of mobility in the course of their duty.

Handing the keys of the vehicles to the beneficiaries, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone One, Mr. Dan Bature charged the officers to reciprocate the gesture through renewed dedication to duty, saying to whom much is given much is expected.

According to him, “The police especially inspectors, rank and file work everywhere 24hours in view of that on assumption of office the IG came up with the initiative to improve their welfare, so this a welfare package and the purpose is to boost the morale of officers and ranks and file so that they can serve Nigeria better than they are doing now.

“Through this cooperative we have houses across the federation which our officers can key to it you pay over ten to fifteen years” he added.

He disclosed that the programme would be replicated in all the 12 police zones across the country.

The Executive Secretary, and Commissioner of Police, Police Multi-purpose cooperative Society, Dasuki D. Galadanci said the loan attracts only five percent (5%) interest payable in three and half years.

He revealed that a unit of motorcycle goes for N283, 000 and tricycleN735, 000.

The Kano state commissioner of police, Ahmed Iliyasu thanked the IG for the gesture, saying the vehicles would help a great deal in driving the ongoing operation puff-adder in the zone.

