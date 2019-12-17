IGP dares Senate, insists on multiple checkpoints

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has insisted that multiple police checkpoints in the south-eastern states will be sustained.

The police boss spoke yesterday in Abuja during the Monthly IG Conference following a motion by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North). The Senate had about two weeks ago urged appealed to the IGP to reduce the number of checkpoints on Federal Highways in the country.

The IG said the police arrested 6,531 criminal suspects across the nation between January and December through the involvement of the Operation Puff Addar launched in April this year.

He said the Force also recovered 2,037 firearms of various calibres and descriptions, 21,870 ammunitions, 1,662 vehicles as well as rescued 945 kidnapping victims within the period.

Ahead of the yuletide, he said all Commissioners of Police and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, must ensure their areas were properly secured.

