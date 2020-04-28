Breaking News
Sokoto records three COVID-19 deaths
  3. IGP appoints new commissioners for Adamawa, Imo, Plateau
By Maureen Onochie 
IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has ordered the posting of some Commissioners of Police to Adamawa, Imo State amongst others.

In a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the new Commissioner of Police for Adamawa State is Olugbenga Adeyanju while Imo State now has CP Isaac Olutayo Akinmoyede.

He noted that the new commissioner for the Force Criminals Investigation Department (FCID) of the Force headquarters, Abuja is CP Audu Adamu Masaki while Plateau State now has CP Edward Chuka Egbuka.

Mba said that the IGP charged the newly posted officers to ensure that they effectively consolidate and improve on the performances of their predecessors.

