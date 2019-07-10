Ighalo puts title ahead of golden boot after silencing critics

ADVERTISEMENT

Odion Ighalo insisted yesterday that team success is far more important than personal accolades with his goals the driving Nigeria’s run to the quarterfinals in Egypt.

The China-based forward finished as the leading scorer in qualifying for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, and Ighalo is level alongside Senegal star Sadio Mane at the top of the charts with three goals so far at the finals.

“If I don’t win golden boot but won the trophy I’d be very happy because we are here to do that,” Ighalo said ahead of Wednesday’s clash against South Africa in Cairo.

“I didn’t say I’m not interested but we are here as a team and want to try and win it as a team. I’m a striker I want to score goals but if they don’t come and we win the game I will be more satisfied.”

Ighalo came in for sharp criticism after the Super Eagles were knocked out in the group stage at last year’s World Cup, but coach Gernot Rohr was full of praise for the way he has responded.

“After the World Cup Ighalo was criticised much more than normal,” Rohr recounted. “We spoke together and I saw that he’s very strong mentally.”

