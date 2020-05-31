Ighalo: Man United, Shenhua edge closer to loan deal extension

ADVERTISEMENT

The agent of former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo has confirmed Manchester United and Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua have edged closer to agreeing on extending the forward’s loan stint.

Negotiations between United and Ighalo’s parent club Shanghai Shenhua are continuing and a deal is expected to be reached on Sunday, the day when the player’s loan spell expires following his Premier League return on the final day of the January transfer window.

As time ticked away, Atta Aneke, Ighalo’s agent told Norwegian publication Nettavisen, “We are nearing an agreement with Manchester United on an extended loan. The agreement will mean that Ighalo will remain with them until January 2021.”

With the 2020 Chinese Super League season set to start at the end of June or early July, Shanghai Shenhua were keen to bring Ighalo back but Manchester United are now on the verge of keeping the Nigerian for a further seven months following a breakthrough in talks.

United will pay another fee for the striker’s extended stay in Manchester and the new deal means Ighalo would be at Old Trafford beyond the current campaign if the 2020/21 season starts before the end of this year.

