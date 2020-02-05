Ighalo makes Manchester United Europa League squad

ADVERTISEMENT

Odion Ighalo has been added to Manchester United’s Europa League squad for the knockout phase.

The Red Devils signed the 30-year-old on loan from Shanghai Shenhua following Marcus Rashford’s serious back injury.

Ighalo has been added to the squad for the Round of 32 onwards, alongside new signings Bruno Fernandes and Nathan Bishop.

The news regarding the ex-Watford man’s inclusion will come as a boost for the Old Trafford giants and the player himself, with the Red Devils facing Club Brugge for a place in the last 16.

“He is a different type of striker and he is a proven goalscorer,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of the ex-Nigeria international.

“He has a physical presence. Also, he gives us a chance to rest Mason and Anthony.

“We have so many games to come. We want to go far in the Europa League and FA Cup and we have league games to go so it was important we had another type of striker to use.”

Solskjaer also has a full contingent of first-team stars to choose from, including Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.

United’s only loss in this season’s competition was their 2-1 defeat to Astana with Jesse Lingard scoring the lone goal.

