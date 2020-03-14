Ighalo could become a Manchester United cult hero

ADVERTISEMENT

When Odion Ighalo’s name started filtering through on January transfer deadline day – with just a few hours until the window closed – many questioned what Manchester United were thinking.

Former professionals and pundits slammed the decision to bring in the former Watford striker on loan until the end of the season and debated why a 30-year-old, who had not played a minute of football for nearly eight weeks and had been plying his trade in China since 2017, was making a move to Old Trafford.

The move was viewed inside the club as a necessary transfer that made sense to try and fill the void left by Marcus Rashford, who is sidelined with a back injury, as United try to secure a top-four place in the Premier League and progress in the cup competitions. The thinking was that a six-month loan move represented good value for a player with Premier League experience and the forward is already proving his worth.

With seven appearances, including two starts, and three goals, the on-loan centre forward has already made an impact. Those fans who were unsure of the arrival of the former Nigeria international will have been heartened by his behaviour both on and off the pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

It has been no secret that Ighalo is a lifelong fan. He celebrated on the touchline during United’s league win over Chelsea last month, as Harry Maguire’s header doubled the lead to secure an important three points, and further endeared himself to the United faithful as well as his manager.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App