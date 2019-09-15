‘Igbos should strategize for 2023’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary of the Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI), Chief Dennis Emeka Aghanya, has urged the Igbos especially politicians to desist from chasing after President Muhammadu Buhari’s certificate, saying they should strategize for the 2023 presidency.

He disclosed in Abuja on Sunday noting that it is worrisome to see the comments and reactions after the presidential election tribunal gave its judgement on the Buhari/Atiku case on Wednesday.

According to him, his fellow Igbo brethren were all over the social media at the forefront of the agitation for President Buhari’s certificate as if that would settle Nigeria’s political problem or guarantee Igbo presidency.

“This has kept me wondering what our priorities are politically and otherwise. Within the PDP fold, Governor Wike of Rivers state in his political wisdom congratulated Mr. President for his victory while the home state of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, have been very peaceful since the judgement came.

“But the Igbos hits headlines of most media houses agitating against the judgement of the presidential election tribunal as if all our problems start and ends with it. Most of our people have even turned it into a mockery joke on social media and this is embarrassing.

“Before I chose to function as an anti-corruption advocate, I am an Igbo man and as such must get worried when we are derailing. If we keep quiet, it will affect some of us in the nearest future.

“The North and South West respectively are already strategizing on how to outsmart each other to clinch the country’s presidency come 2023, but here we are occupying ourselves with the quest for President Buhari’s certificate. This is not good enough for us, a component part of the Nigerian federation,” Aghanya said.

He said that there is competition among the various tribes and thus the Igbos must desist from chasing shadow while others are chasing substance.

He said the Igbos must not be seen as rebellious people at every slightest development, even when it is not their battle.

