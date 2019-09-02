“Igbos in Benue now endangered species”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Igbo communities in various parts of Benue state, particularly Gboko, have cried out concerning their current fate in the state, claiming that they have gradually become “endangered species,” although Nigeria is said to be “one united country.”

They alleged that even their frequent appeals and complaints to the Governor Samuel Ortom-led government and the various security agencies in the state have not yielded any good result as their situations appear to be from frying pan to fire daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their outcry followed alleged targeted kidnappings and murder of Igbos in the state by native gangs, suspected herdsmen and bandits.

A businessman and prominent member of the Igbo community in Gboko, Mr. Okafor Nnolim, who raised the alarm when he spoke with newsmen in Enugu on Monday, said that there is no week an Igbo person was not kidnapped or murdered in Benue State, although he claimed that they were subjected to paying millions of naira in ransoms.

Nnolim said: “We can no longer do our businesses freely for fear of being kidnapped or murdered. Since January this year, we have had over 50 Igbos kidnapped and some murdered in cold blood by bandits and suspected herdsmen.”

His concerns were corroborated by another Igbo resident in the state, Chief Ndukaku, a dealer on fabrics, who claimed that the Igbo have become “endangered species” in Benue State.

Chief Ndukaku, a trader at the Gboko Central Market bemoaned the deteriorating state of insecurity in the State, adding that all efforts to get the security agencies and state government to address the matter have met brick wall.

He said: “Igbos in Benue state are being systematically decimated and our businesses are gradually being ruined by these kidnappers and bandits.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App