Igbo monarchs laud Buhari over Enugu airport

The Association of Eze Ndi Igbo in 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the rehabilitation of the Enugu International Airport.

The monarchs said the gesture by the president would help in addressing the challenges of flight and ease of movement in the South East region.

In a communiqué after its meeting on Sunday in Abuja and signed by the coordinator of the Ezes, His Royal Highness, Ezeudo Uche Egenti hailed President Buhari over his commitment in addressing the challenges faced by the region.

He said, “We want to sincerely commend President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing N10billion for the rehabilitation of the Enugu International Airport which was abandoned. We therefore, urge him to do more for the zone.”

Similarly, while decrying the deplorable condition of bad roads in the region, the royal fathers appealed to President Buhari to fix the failed portions of federal roads in the South East.

The group also tasked the South East governors on the infrastructural development of the region, warning them not to embark on white elephant projects.

