Breaking News
BREAKING: PDP reacts to Supreme Court judgement on Atiku/Buhari’s caseSERAP writes Trump, seeks travel ban for El-Rufai, Ayade, Ganduje, othersIgbo leaders to meet in Abakaliki over 2023 Presidency
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Igbo leaders to meet in Abakaliki over 2023 Presidency
ADVERTISEMENT

Igbo leaders to meet in Abakaliki over 2023 Presidency

By Tony Adibe, Enugu Published Date

The Ebonyi State capital, Abakaliki is set to host an Igbo leaders’ retreat from November 22 to 23, 2019.

Although the agenda of the gathering was not disclosed, an inside source revealed to Daily Trust that how to produce a Nigerian President of Igbo origin in 2023 would be a key issue to be discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tagged “Igboezue Leadership Retreat”, a release from the Retreat Planning Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, signed by Collins Steve Ugwu, stated that the event is powered by Nzuko Ummuna -a core Igbo Think Tank of committed professionals at home and the diaspora- in alliance with the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), will hold at the ultramodern Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki City.

The release stated that, Chairman of the SEGF, Engr David Umahi will be the host Governor and “will roll out the new city’s hospitality to welcome all his brother Governors to this epoch retreat, as they have all individually been engaged and endorsed it as timely and, one that should be supported to produce enduring outcomes.”

The Chairman of the main Organizing Committee of the Retreat, a former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Gary Enwo Igariwey, disclosed that “aside all the Governors and all federal legislators of Igbo origin being expected, other critical stakeholders of the entire Igbo collectives are upbeat about the prospects of this gathering, because they are being reached methodically and comprehensively.”

Igariwey equally promised to address a world press conference on November 4 at the planning secretariat, Abakiliki, where “the meat of the meet will be wholesomely unveiled.”

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.