Igbo leaders to meet in Abakaliki over 2023 Presidency

The Ebonyi State capital, Abakaliki is set to host an Igbo leaders’ retreat from November 22 to 23, 2019.

Although the agenda of the gathering was not disclosed, an inside source revealed to Daily Trust that how to produce a Nigerian President of Igbo origin in 2023 would be a key issue to be discussed.

Tagged “Igboezue Leadership Retreat”, a release from the Retreat Planning Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, signed by Collins Steve Ugwu, stated that the event is powered by Nzuko Ummuna -a core Igbo Think Tank of committed professionals at home and the diaspora- in alliance with the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), will hold at the ultramodern Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki City.

The release stated that, Chairman of the SEGF, Engr David Umahi will be the host Governor and “will roll out the new city’s hospitality to welcome all his brother Governors to this epoch retreat, as they have all individually been engaged and endorsed it as timely and, one that should be supported to produce enduring outcomes.”

The Chairman of the main Organizing Committee of the Retreat, a former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Gary Enwo Igariwey, disclosed that “aside all the Governors and all federal legislators of Igbo origin being expected, other critical stakeholders of the entire Igbo collectives are upbeat about the prospects of this gathering, because they are being reached methodically and comprehensively.”

Igariwey equally promised to address a world press conference on November 4 at the planning secretariat, Abakiliki, where “the meat of the meet will be wholesomely unveiled.”

