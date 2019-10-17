Igbo community condemns abduction of Kano kids

ADVERTISEMENT

The Igbo Community Association Kano has condemned the abduction of nine Kano indigenes by an Igbo syndicate.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by President General of the association, Chief Ehenezer Chima, and Sarkin Ndigbo, Chief Boniface Ibekwe.

The community recommended for stiffer punishment for the culprits to serve as deterrent to others who might be nursing such nefarious act.

