Igala groups urge voters to shun violence

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ukomu Igala Organisation (UIO), the Diaspora chapter and the Igala Heritage Foundation (IHF), have urged voters to shun acts that can lead to violence and disruption of electoral processes during Saturday’s election in the state.

UIO president, Dr John Onuh and Secretary, Mr. Amos Amodu, said yesterday in a statement that they were drawing the attention of the international community and other peace lovers around the world to the worsening security situation in the state ahead of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is as the IHF president, Prince Adejo Egbita, at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, also said that preliminary reports on the state regarding preparations for the elections had heightened concerns of every patriotic and peace-loving Kogite and also other Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

The UIO said the opposition politicians and leaders, especially those aligned with the leading opposition candidate, Engr. Musa Wada of the PDP, were being confronted daily with threats of killing and kidnapping by thugs said to be hired and trained by the Bello/Onoja campaign.

“Over the past week, there have been incessant reports of movement and storage of military-grade arms and other paraphernalia of violence in and out of several towns and villages across the state,” the Ukomu Igala said.

On their part, the IHF said while they are a non-partisan organisation with no allegiance to any political party or individual, they cannot remain indifferent to the worrisome situation in the build-up to the election.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App