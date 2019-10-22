Igala group backs Wada, says Bello unfit for 2nd term

ADVERTISEMENT

The Igala Cultural and Development Association (ICDA), an apex socio-cultural body of the Igala, has declared its support for the PDP flag bearer, Engr Musa Wada, for next month’s governorship election in Kogi.

ICDA said Governor Yahaya Bello performed poorly and as such should not be offered a second term. It urged Igala people of Kogi East Senatorial district to come out en masse and vote for Wada.

In the statement signed by Shaibu Mohammed, acting president and Saba Alex Amuda, secretary of the association, the ICDA stated that the present administration in the state led by Yahaya Bello has “deliberately sidelined the Igala speaking people in all scheme of things.”

“It strongly believes in fairness, justice and equity, and will support any qualified, credible and resourceful governorship candidate from any part of the state,” but that “8-year rule should not be mandatory and automatic in the face of such abysmal performance,” the statement reads.

