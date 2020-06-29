IG orders CP to restore security Aides of Ondo Deputy Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Bolaji Salami, to restore the security details of the state’s deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, with immediate effect.

The security Aides of the Deputy Governor were said to have been withdrawn last week by CP Salami.

The IGP’s directive was contained in a memo addressed to the Police Commissioner through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja.

The memo with Ref. No CB: 2002/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL/77/168 was signed on behalf of the IGP through Austine Agbonlahor, Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

The security details attached to Ajayi and his office were withdrawn last week Wednesday.

But the police boss had also said last week that he did not withdraw the deputy governor’s security Aides because he lacked the power.

CP Salami said posting and withdrawal of policemen attached to a deputy governor could only be done by the IGP

“Let it be clearly understood that the posting of Policemen to Deputy Governors in the country is the prerogative of the Inspector-General of Police and no Commissioner of Police can call for their withdrawal.

“However, let it be known that Policemen attached to Government Houses take directives from the Chief Security Officer to the Governor who can post and withdraw according to the reason and purpose that suit him.

“But cannot for whatever reason withdraw Policemen posted from the Force Headquarters to a Deputy Governor.

CP Salami said those spreading this rumour against him should know that he is in the State to serve everyone and would therefore not do anything that may be inimical to the life and property of anyone.

Ajayi had engaged in a confrontation with the Commissioner of Police at the Government House following the alleged refusal of the latter to allow the deputy governor exit the premises allegedly on the orders of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

