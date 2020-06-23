IG orders closure of APC headquarters over leadership crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the closure of the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust learned that the IGP sent the directive through the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bala Ciroma, to the APC chief security officer.

The Divisional Police Officer, Wuse, is currently supervising the exit of staff, journalists, and visitors.

Party sources said the IGP had scheduled a meeting with members of the National Working Committee (NWC) by 1pm today.

The meeting, a source said, would focus on the swearing-in of Mr Worgu Boms as the replacement for Chief Victor Giadom as National Deputy Secretary, by South South National Vice Chairman, Prince Hilliard Eta.

The APC had been thrown into leadership crisis since last week, following the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiohmole as National Chairman and the endorsement of Giadom as Acting National Chairman for two weeks by a court.

However, majority of the NWC members appointed the ailing Deputy National Chairman, South, Sen Abiola Ajimobi, as Acting National Chairman.

The National Vice Chairman South South, Hilliard Eta, was appointed to act on his behalf.

