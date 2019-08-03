Ifeoluwa Olatayo wins MSMEs award

ADVERTISEMENT

…as Osinbajo tasks regulatory agencies on growth

Miss Ifeoluwa Tryphena Olatayo of Soupah Limited has won the overall position of the 2nd National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of the year award.

Olatayo’s innovation in processing vegetables and spices to produce Soup Stew Mix and Soupah Efo-riro Mix earned her the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

She received the award alongside others at the 2nd Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Award 2019 held at the State House Banquet Hall on Thursday night in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

She won the star prize of SUV and a cash reward while other award recipients in the following categories in creative arts, agriculture, manufacturing, technology and innovation, fashion and style, leather works, beauty wellness and cosmetics, and furniture and woodworks got cash reward of N1million each and a laptop.

Adeshina Barakat Adenike of Abek Consultancy and Paints industry won the NEXIM outstanding MSMEs Clinic Participant (female) while Aminu Uba Miko clinched the Bank of Industry (BoI) Outstanding MSMEs Clinic Participant (male). Both won a brand new Hyundai salon car each and cash rewards.

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the growth of MSMEs depended largely on the friendliness of the regulatory agencies and infrastructural development.

“What they (businesses) become depends on the friendliness of the regulatory environment, capital availability, infrastructure, especially power and broadband connectivity,” he said. “Regulators are becoming more attuned to the notion that they are first facilitators before being the commercial police and standard enforcers.” Osinbajo said.

He said government institutions like the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), Bank of Industry (BoI) and NIRSAL Microfinance Bank are working on access to low-cost financing for MSMEs.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App