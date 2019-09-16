Ifeanyi Ubah FC’s new signing, Abdullahi targets national teams

ADVERTISEMENT

Ifeanyi Ubah FC’s new signing, Abdullahi Abubakar, says his next ambition is to play for the Nigerian Flying Eagles and subsequently the Super Eagles after dotting the lines to join the Nigerian top flight club.

The young midfielder, who is dubbed Essien in his home town of Kaduna for his utility and all-round playing nature, joined Ifeanyi Ubah FC after agreeing to a contract with the football club from Lukman Academy, Kaduna.

In a chat with our reporter, Abdullahi says he is just starting as he hope to go very far in the game.

“First of all, I will like to thank God for making it possible for me to sign with this very big club.

“My greatest ambition now is to play and help the club as much as I can. I just want to enjoy the game and develop myself,” he said.

On how he is adapting to life in his new environment, the midfielder says there is no new environment for a football player.

“As a professional player, I think everywhere is your home. As far as I am concerned, the game has only one language and we all understand it from professional point of view.

“Sometimes it is a bit not easy, but with the help of the team management, coaches and my team mates, I am quickly adapting.

“You know I am born fighter and I like new adventures and challenges. So I am just looking forward to the new season and to showcase my talent, and hopefully it is going to be good for myself and the club,” he said.

On his next ambition, he said, “I always like going step by step; I don’t want to rush things. But like any other professional footballer, my ultimate dream is play for National team. This is a childhood dream. But my hope is to start with flying eagles, and then ultimately the super eagles.

“But for me, the most important thing is to keep playing and keep improving. It is not easy to penetrate into the national teams, in a country like Nigeria that is blessed with a lot of talented footballers, but I trust myself, and I am sure with dedication and hard work, I can make it.”

