Ifeanyi Ubah calls for sustainable peace in Anambra communities

Vice chairman of the Senate committee on Petroleum (Upstream) Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra South) has urged the various communities in Anambra state to sustain the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

Hosting members of the Old Aguata Union (OAU), Nnewi branch for the 2019 end of the year party, he assured the communities that he will always support their efforts in promoting peace and national unity.

OAU is made up of indigenes of Orumba North, Orumba South and Aguata Local Government Areas that were created out of the old Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The National Leader of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in a statement appreciated the support of the OAU for him since the campaign era till now.

He assured them that he will continue to put in his best to promote the interests of ndị Anambra South in the Senate.

Ubah further urged the traditional rulers and title holders of the local government areas of the union to sustain the existing peace in their various communities.

The event which took place at the Nnewi residence of the Anambra South Senator was attended by Nnewi members of the Union, their traditional rulers and stakeholders.

