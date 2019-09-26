  1. Home
  2. Agriculture
  3. IFAD extends programme for dry season farming
ADVERTISEMENT

IFAD extends programme for dry season farming

By . . Published Date

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) for rice and cassava, says the programme has been extended for three more years to accommodate dry season farming.

Dr Mathew Ahmed, the state Coordinator of the programme made this known, during the VCDP-Additional Financing (AF) state sensitisation and mobilisation in Minna.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The IFAD-VCDP has been extended for three more years to accommodate dry season farming. The process will help Niger State produce quality rice of international standard,” he said.

Ahmed said that the programme would target over 30,000 farmers with special focus on women and youths, which would involve more local government areas.

“The target of the VCDP AF is to address dry season farming by provision of tube wells, irrigation facilities.

“Also provide common users’ infrastructure such as boreholes, construction of roads and support processing activities, to ensure that the rice processed in Niger State meets international standard,” he said.

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.