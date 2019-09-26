IFAD extends programme for dry season farming

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) for rice and cassava, says the programme has been extended for three more years to accommodate dry season farming.

Dr Mathew Ahmed, the state Coordinator of the programme made this known, during the VCDP-Additional Financing (AF) state sensitisation and mobilisation in Minna.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The IFAD-VCDP has been extended for three more years to accommodate dry season farming. The process will help Niger State produce quality rice of international standard,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Ahmed said that the programme would target over 30,000 farmers with special focus on women and youths, which would involve more local government areas.

“The target of the VCDP AF is to address dry season farming by provision of tube wells, irrigation facilities.

“Also provide common users’ infrastructure such as boreholes, construction of roads and support processing activities, to ensure that the rice processed in Niger State meets international standard,” he said.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App