If Boko Haram leader, Shekau surrenders, we will accept him — Military

The Military says it will accept the offer of the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau to surrender.

It said that if Shekau follows the laid down procedures for surrendering during conflict or war, the military will profile him according to international standard.

The Coordinator of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major General John Enenche, disclosed this on Friday during an interview on Channels TV

“Shekau’s recently released videos are subjected to forensic analysis. There are rumours that they are ready to surrender. If the insurgents truly want to surrender, there is a procedure to do that. If he (Shekau) surrenders through the procedure, we will accept it,” he said

It would be recalled that the Military authorities recently said that with the grand offensive mounted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria against Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP), the body language of Shekau, is that of surrender.

Meanwhile the military through the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, said it destroyed compounds housing Boko Haram terrorists’ leaders at Bulawa in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

In a statement signed by Major General Enenche, the air strikes were executed on 21 April based on credible human intelligence reports as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions that led to the identification of the target compounds within the settlement.

He said fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force to take out the compounds accurately hit the target area leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists occupying the compounds.

He noted that Boko Haram fighters, who attempted to reposition to engage the attacking aircraft, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the jets.

In another report, Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE deployed at Katsina Ala, Benue state and those of Sector 4 drawn from parts of Taraba state carried out a special raid operation on the 22nd April, on a suspected militia camp located at Anku Mbagen in Atera-Jange Torov Council Ward of Ukum LGA of Benue state.

