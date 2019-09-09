Breaking News
IEEE focuses to improve power in Nigeria

Chairman, Institute of Electrical Electronics Engineers (Nigeria), Engr. Tunde Salihu has said it was time for the world to focus on how to resolve the lack of power issues in Nigeria.

Speaking recently during a press conference in Abuja, he said the IEEE had to hold the 2019 conference in Nigeria so that experts will deliberate on the issue and how to proffer solutions to end the incessant power issue going on in the country.

He said power situation in Nigeria was quite bad and access to power was about 54 percent, adding that people who had 12 hours power supply were lucky.

Salihu said 46 percent of the people were not connected to the National grid.

One of the experts at the conference, Mr Nelson said the United States of America had a large population yet has enough watts to produce light for the country, stressing that the conference was an opportunity for Nigeria to move forward in the area of power.

Another Expert, Frank Lambert said there were lots of opportunities in Nigeria, maintaining that the country needed to sort out the power issues.

