Idigo dynasty: Obiano’s community dissociates self from Mike idigo’s ovala

ADVERTISEMENT

The family of Idigo, Aguleri, Anambra state East, Governor Willie Obiano’s community has disassociated itself from the plan ovala festival by Dr. Mike idigo.

The Crown Prince of Idigo family, Sir Fidelis Idigo (KSM) Okpala Idigo, Sir Ema Chiatula (KSJI) Chairman Iruokechi family Worldwide in a statement issued in Awka, urged the public to ignore the ovala because it did not originate from Idigo dynasty and the ruling family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said, James Eze, the Chief press secretary to governor Willie Obiano did not have the authority of the Idigo ruling family to make such announcement and must be disregarded since he is not not a member of the Idigo ruling family.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

“James Eze did not obtained power and blessings of Idigo family or any other authority to announce the Mike Idigo purported ovala” he said.

The statement read in parts “Our attention has been drawn to the announcement signed by one Mr James Eze, Press Secretary to the Governor of Anambra State, about a purported Ovala festival Celebration in Aguleri, planned for the 4th of January 2020.

Ordinarily, we would have ignored such an announcement as anyone is free to hold a carnival and call it Ovala in Aguleri, but for the mention of Idigo Royal Dynasty, being involved.

We want the general public to note that,the Idigo Royal Dynasty and the extended Iruokechi Royal Family are not part of the so called Ovala festival.

That traditionally, it is not up to one year the last Igwe joined our Ancestors. An Ovala ceremony therefore cannot be held so soon.

Additionally the propriety of giving certificate of recognition to someone who is not the family’s choice as Igwe, is a matter before the State high Court for determination.

The Press Secretary to the Governor is not a member of the Royal Family nor an indigene of Aguleri so has no business announcing the Ovala festival for the Idigo Royal Dynasty” .

Related

Download Daily Trust News App