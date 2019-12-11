Identity programme requires political commitment, funding- NIMC

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s national identity programme will not succeed unless there is strong political commitment on the part of government backed by adequate funding, the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz, has said.

Speaking at the 6th General Assembly of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council held at the Arewa House, Kaduna, Aziz, according to a statement yesterday from the NIMC, said a robust digital identity for Nigeria would lead to access to finance, gender equality and empowerment, access to basic health and educational services as well as child protection.

