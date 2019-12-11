  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Identity programme requires political commitment, funding- NIMC
ADVERTISEMENT

Identity programme requires political commitment, funding- NIMC

By Zakariyya Adaramola   Published Date

Nigeria’s national identity programme will not succeed unless there is strong political commitment on the part of government backed by adequate funding, the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz, has said.

Speaking at the 6th General Assembly of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council  held at the Arewa House, Kaduna, Aziz, according to a statement yesterday from the NIMC,  said a robust digital identity for Nigeria would lead to access to finance, gender equality and empowerment, access to basic health and educational services as well as child protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.