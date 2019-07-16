ICTEL: ‘Nigeria should not miss out of fourth industrial revolution’

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria has been urged not to miss out of the fourth industrial revolution.

The President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Babatunde Paul Ruwase (FCA) gave the charge on Tuesday at the fourth edition of the Information Communication Technology and Telecommunications (ICTEL) exhibition powered by the LCCI.

“We must put in place appropriate structures and policies, while both the private and public sector must play active roles as stakeholders in the attainment of technological advancement urgently needed by Nigeria,” he said.

Ruwase noted that in order to catch up with the fast-growing trends in the ICT, Nigeria needs to address necessary policy challenges in three key areas including E-commerce, data flows and new technologies.

“We have a great challenge of boosting Nigeria’s digital development and we all must rise to this challenge if we are to benefit from the fourth technological revolution. We must design and implement an agenda that promotes a digital transformation, with modern regulations, infrastructure and digital education,”

“As the leading economy in Africa, we must show the way in transforming the lives of citizens through technological advancements. We must lay a solid foundation towards the promotion of trade and commerce that ensures that we maintain our leadership and remain an attractive market. Ultimately, we must strive to become a hub for technological advancement in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“LCCI seeks to promote this great agenda of ensuring that the trade and commerce space of the Nigerian economy is fully integrated in the revolution currently being experienced in the world of technology,” he said.

Also at the EXPO, AfriOne, the first ever made in Nigeria brands of mobile phone and tablets launched some products including AfriOne beats – wireless music, compact earpod, stick earpod and sporty neckband; Wired music – wired foldable headset, metallic earphones; Wireless speakers – powerful speakers, portable speakers and pocket speakers, among others.

