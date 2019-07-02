ICPC’s failure to file bond verification stalls trial of NBC DG, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial of the Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ishaq Modibbo Kawu and others have been stalled following the failure of the prosecution to file bail bond verification report to the court.

Kawu was charged by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) alongside the chairman of Pinnacle Communications Ltd, Lucky Omoluwa, and Dipo Onifade before a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged diversion of the sum of N2.5 billion for the NBC digital switch-over project.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, counsel to the ICPC, Henry Emore told the court that the commission failed to file verification report for the sureties of the defendants despite an order by the presiding judge, Justice Folashade Ogubanjo-Giwa.

The development forced the judge to adjourn ruling in the application by the defendants for the release of their international applications.

Also, following the fresh plea by the defendants, the prosecution counsel informed the court that they have filed additional proof of evidence wherein they intend to call two more witnesses.

Defence counsel, Alex Izinyon (SAN) informed the court of an objection to the application and additional information on the addresses of the sureties to enable them conduct the verification.

The lawyers agreed to conduct the verification before Friday, which made the matter to be adjourned to July 4 for ruling and trial.

At Monday’s proceedings, the former Information Minister, Lai Mohammed was absent from court.

