ICPC: We won’t be bullied to stop investigating Pinnick, Dikko

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has vowed to resist any external influence to end the investigation into alleged financial misconduct of Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick and 2nd vice president, Shehu Dikko.

It will be recalled that Dikko’s house was sealed on Friday morning, before officials of the ICPC again proceeded to seal Pinnick’s mansion in Park view Estate, Lagos, in the afternoon.

The spokesperson of the anti-corruption agency, Rasheedat Okoduwa who spoke to Daily Trust yesterday said the ICPC is independent by law and will not be subjected to external forces following unconfirmed reports that both men are making clandestine moves to end the investigation.

She said the ICPC seized the houses belong to the NFF bigwigs because of the discrepancies in what they have earned all of their lives and they now own.

“We are still investigating them. It is not good to rush matters to court and if you do that it means you probably have not done a tidy investigations and they can throw your case out on technical grounds.

“These are part of the processes that will eventually lead to arraignment in court. We have seen and established that what they own is more than what they have earned all their lives.

“That is the basis of the seizure of their properties. We are asking them to come and tell us how they made the money.

“ICPC goes by the law and section 3 sub-section 14 of that law, our independence is guaranteed. The independence of an organization is also dependent on the person holding forte at any given time.

“I can guarantee you that the board in place in ICPC will not be used to compromise anything. We are coming strongly and if there is a case, we will continue with it.

Okoduwa further said the NFF officials will be invited formally in due course for interview.

“I don’t think they have come personally but ordinarily, part of our investigation process is to invite persons of interests. They are not suspects yet for interview and if they have not brought themselves, in due course, they will get an invitation from us,” she concluded.

