ICPC urges leaders to use FoI Act to monitor constituency projects

Following persistent outcry over the execution of constituency projects across the country, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has urged traditional and religious leaders to leverage on the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to request information on constituency projects to enhance accountability.

The ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, made the call on Friday in Abuja at a two-day workshop for the Network of Religious and Traditional Leaders against Corruption (NRETLAC).

The event on use of the “FOI Act to prod Institutional Transparency and Accountability” was organised by the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA).

Owasanoye, represented by an Assistant Chief Superintendent ICPC, Mr Umoh Sunday, told participants to request information from the ICPC Constituency, Executive project Tracking Group (CPTG) in respect to constituency projects sited in their domain.

