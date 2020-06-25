ICPC to tracks 48 constituency projects worth over N4bn in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related offences Commission (ICPC) said it would track 48 constituency and executive projects in Kaduna State.

The Commission said the projects were awarded between 2015 and 2019 at about N4,566,826,806.095.00.

Addressing journalists at a news briefing on the commencement of the second phase of tracking exercise in the state on Thursday, ICPC State Commissioner, Shehu Yahaya, said the projects to be tracked were in rural areas.

“The projects are in rural areas.

“They include rural road construction, electrification, water supply and agriculture.

“The 48 constituency and executive projects are located in various communities of Kaduna state,” he said.

Yahaya added that: “the projects tracking will be done in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), media, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

“Others are Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and other stakeholders.

“The exercise is expected to end in 4 weeks,” he said.

The commissioner also added that the tracking exercise, which already commenced on 23rd June, 2020, was taking place in 16 states of the federation.

The states are; Kaduna, Cross River, Ebonyi, Delta, Taraba, Ekiti, Ugun, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Jigawa, Abia, Niger, Rivers and Oyo.

He said the aim of the exercise was to ensure that government gets value on public projects for improved delivery of social welfare services to the citizens.

