ICPC to partner CODE on constituency projects monitoring, youth mobilization

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) has said it would partner with the Connected Development (CODE), a non-governmental organisation, to ensure that funds channelled towards constituency projects are appropriately utilized.

ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who received a CODE delegation, led by its CEO, Hamzat Lawal, in his office on Wednesday in Abuja, said his administration was determined to track constituency projects especially in the Local Government Areas (LGAs) to combat corruption in the country.

“Implementation of constituency projects is one of the ways by which we can ensure that what the Presidency desires to do connect with the people. Every year, funds are budgeted for constituency projects, yet, people at the grassroots especially, are not beneficiaries,” Owasanoye said.

In his remarks, Lawal said the visit was to establish collaboration with the commission to advocate for transparency, accountability and good governance.

According to him, constituency projects tracking ensures funds are properly utilized and meet the needs and aspiration of the Nigerian people, although these funds are usually siphoned, marginalizing the Nigerian people and denying them access to their rights.

“Exploring collaboration with the ICPC is a strategic move to collectively combat corruption, illicit financial flows and track to completion, development projects in rural areas so people can have access to portable drinking water, standard healthcare and even primary education,” Lawal said.

The ICPC is also partnering with CODE on mobilizing the youth, through CODE’s ‘Follow The Money University Campus Tour’, on an anti-corruption movement where young people are sensitized on good governance, aimed at ending corruption in Nigeria.

The ICPC Chairman commended CODE on winning the UN SDG 2019 Mobilizer Award and for its passion in fighting corruption and holding government’s representatives and authorities accountable.

