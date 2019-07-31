  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICPC recovers six tractors, discovers abandoned constituency projects in Bauchi
ADVERTISEMENT

ICPC recovers six tractors, discovers abandoned constituency projects in Bauchi

By Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi Published Date
The six tractors recovered by ICPC meant for the six local government areas of Bauchi Central Senatorial district. The tractors are part of a constituency project awarded in 2015.
The six tractors recovered by ICPC meant for the six local government areas of Bauchi Central Senatorial district. The tractors are part of a constituency project awarded in 2015. PHOTO CREDITS: ICPC, Bauchi Office.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has recovered six tractors and discovered many abandoned projects in Bauchi state.

The six tractors were recovered at the Bauchi Central Senatorial districts by the Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) in Bauchi during routine assessment and verification of constituency projects in federal lawmakers’ constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources at the ICPC, Bauchi Office disclosed to Daily Trust that the six tractors were meant for the six local government areas in Bauchi Central Senatorial Zone.

ADVERTISEMENT
The abandoned school classroom projects discovered by the ICPC team in Bogota local government area of Bauchi State. PHOTO CREDITS: ICPC, Bauchi Office.
The abandoned school classroom projects discovered by the ICPC team in Bogota local government area of Bauchi State. PHOTO CREDITS: ICPC, Bauchi Office.

“The tractors are part of 2015 Constituency Projects awarded in December 2015 and alleged to have been delivered in March 2016,” the source stated.

In the same vein, the source disclosed that the ICPC CPTG team has also discovered abandoned projects in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi state.

The six tractors recovered by ICPC meant for the six local government areas of Bauchi Central Senatorial district. The tractors are part of a constituency project awarded in 2015.
The six tractors recovered by ICPC meant for the six local government areas of Bauchi Central Senatorial district. The tractors are part of a constituency project awarded in 2015. PHOTO CREDITS: ICPC, Bauchi Office.

“The projects are: the Construction of 1 block of 3 classrooms at Janyar Primary School Bogoro LGA, Construction of 1 block of 2 classrooms at Sur Primary School Bogoro LGA, Construction of 1 block of 2 classrooms at Yelwan Galadima  in Bogoro LGA,” he said.

The abandoned school classroom projects discovered by the ICPC team in Bogota local government area of Bauchi State. PHOTO CREDITS: ICPC, Bauchi Office.
The abandoned school classroom projects discovered by the ICPC team in Bogota local government area of Bauchi State. PHOTO CREDITS: ICPC, Bauchi Office.

The source further disclosed that there are many constituency projects discovered by the ICPC that were either not executed, abandoned or poorly executed across the state.

According to the source, various measures including bringing contractors back to sites, opening of completed projects for use and other measures had been taken by the ICPC during the assessment tour.

One of the six tractors recovered by ICPC in Bauchi. The tractors are part of a constituency project awarded in 2015.
One of the six tractors recovered by ICPC in Bauchi. The tractors are part of a constituency project awarded in 2015. PHOTO CREDITS: ICPC, Bauchi Office.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.