ICPC recovers six tractors, discovers abandoned constituency projects in Bauchi

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has recovered six tractors and discovered many abandoned projects in Bauchi state.

The six tractors were recovered at the Bauchi Central Senatorial districts by the Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) in Bauchi during routine assessment and verification of constituency projects in federal lawmakers’ constituencies.

Sources at the ICPC, Bauchi Office disclosed to Daily Trust that the six tractors were meant for the six local government areas in Bauchi Central Senatorial Zone.

“The tractors are part of 2015 Constituency Projects awarded in December 2015 and alleged to have been delivered in March 2016,” the source stated.

In the same vein, the source disclosed that the ICPC CPTG team has also discovered abandoned projects in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi state.

“The projects are: the Construction of 1 block of 3 classrooms at Janyar Primary School Bogoro LGA, Construction of 1 block of 2 classrooms at Sur Primary School Bogoro LGA, Construction of 1 block of 2 classrooms at Yelwan Galadima in Bogoro LGA,” he said.

The source further disclosed that there are many constituency projects discovered by the ICPC that were either not executed, abandoned or poorly executed across the state.

According to the source, various measures including bringing contractors back to sites, opening of completed projects for use and other measures had been taken by the ICPC during the assessment tour.

