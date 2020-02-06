ICPC recovers N77.04bn in 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission (ICPC) on Thursday said it recovered N77.04billion in 2019 from its operation while fighting corruption in the country.

The spokesperson of ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa, at a press briefing in Abuja today said, unlike other agencies, the ICPC recoveries can be traced, while the cash is deposited with the TSA.

She gave a breakdown of the recoveries to include N1.16 billion cash recovered and in the Treasury Single Account (TSA); N32.03 billion in lands, buildings, and vehicles; N41.98 in monies restrained while reviewing accounts of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Others are N0.767 billion recovered in properties from constituency projects tracking and N1.097 billion recovered from completed project value for constituency projects.

Okoduwa said in 2019, 424 projects were tracked in the constituency projects tracking initiative and it is expected that in 2020, more constituencies would be covered in the programme.

She said the ICPC secured 25 convictions in 2019 from different cases, and filed 83 cases in court from 580 investigations concluded.

Okoduwa explained that about 1,934 petitions were received in 2019 but after through processing, some of the petitions were directed to the relevant government agencies for handling in line with the mandates of the ICPC.

