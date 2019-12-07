ICPC receives 7,000 petitions, retrieved N13 billion from MDAs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has received more than 7,000 petitions from the general public and retrieved over N13 billion from MDA, as a surplus of unspent funds across the country.

ICPC Commissioner Bauchi Office Abdullahi Dutsinma, who disclosed this yesterday at the opening ceremony of two days workshop for Directors of Finance, Accountants and Internal Auditors of the Yobe state Ministry of Finance in Bauchi, said ICPC is building and promoting integrity in the public through education and enlightenment in addition to pursuing its enforcement and preventive mandates of fighting corruption.

“In the process, the Commission has received more than 7,000 from members of the public a good number of which have been investigated and many cases prosecuted in various High Courts with convictions. The Commission also retrieved over N13 billion from MDA, as a surplus of unspent funds as well as registered 400 NGOs and civil society groups under its National Anti Corruption Coalition (NACC),” he said.

Represented by Bukar Musa Head of Administration, Dutsinma said Instead of bringing good governance, most of the government institutions in the country have been turned into conduit pipes of siphoning of public funds, adding, “Thereby distancing the majority of our rural populace far away from good governance.”

He assured that ICPC is ready to partner with government agencies and individuals willing to serve as change agents by contributing positively to the fight against corruption.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Yobe State Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Geidam represented by the Director Internal Audit, Muhammed Ibrahim, said that the workshop is timely and very crucial, where all forms of leakages in public finance need to be blocked.

