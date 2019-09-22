ICPC may arraign Pinnick, Dikko over alleged fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, may arraign the President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Pinnick and Shehu Dikko for alleged fraud.

Pinnick and Dikko, 2nd Vice President of NFF, are presently being investigated by the commission over alleged FIFA grant misappropriation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

NAN reports that the commission had, on its twitter handle, posted that “ICPC places under investigation, mansion belonging to Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) located in Park View Estate, Lagos.

“The Commission has also placed a mansion in Maitama, belonging to Dikko under investigation.”

Okoduwa explained that the commission so far has reasonable suspicion that the emoluments that have been earned by the NFF officials could not have bought those houses.

“Investigating around assets probably acquired through proceeds of crime is one of the first steps in corruption investigation,” she said.

While noting that the commission was proceeding with the investigation, Okoduwa said that when completed, the press would be briefed on the details.

“Our official have proceeded with the investigation, when they are ready, they will let me know and I will tell you people.

“We want to keep things under wraps for now so that we don’t expose too much information that will jeopardise the investigation.

“There is something about investigation, when you let out information, if for example we say this is what we are investigating against some people, those people can go and tamper with documents relating to the matter.

“In that case, the investigation will not be concluded, or take much longer to be concluded,” Okoduwa said.

On possible arraignment of the NFF officials, Okoduwa said that “they can only be arraigned after the investigation.” (NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App