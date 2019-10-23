ICPC declares Obono-Obla wanted

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has declared the suspended chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Okoi Ofem Obono-Obla, wanted for failing to appear before it to answer questions bordering on allegations of fraud and corruption.

The spokesperson of the ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa, in a statement yesterday, said Obono-Obla was facing allegations against him by members of the public on his role as head of the government panel on asset recovery.

She said the commission received petitions, accusing him of abuse of office, falsification of admission records, living above his income and collection of gratification from suspects under his investigation.

Okoduwa said the commission had conducted series of investigations on the allegations with preliminary findings showing that some provisions of the ICPC Act 2000 and extant laws of Nigeria had been allegedly violated by Obono-Obla.

She said the Nigerian Immigration Service records revealed that Obono-Obla left the country to an undisclosed location on August 17 through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, and had not returned.

