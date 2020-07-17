ICPC confiscates 1,078 water pumps

ADVERTISEMENT

The Constituency Project Tracking Group (CPTG) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confiscated 1,078 water pumping machines believed to have been supplied for distribution as part of constituency projects in Kebbi Central.

The commission seized the pumps upon failure to distribute them to the beneficiaries and further sealed the warehouse where the machines were kept.

An investigation officer in the ICPC team, Sa’idu Yahaya, made this known Thursday after inspecting some constituency projects in Kebbi State, saying the exercise was also conducted in other 12 states in 2019, while 16 states were projected for the second phase.

Yahaya said, “The pumps were supplied in December, 2019, for a constituency project for Sen. Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central).

“These items have been in the warehouse for over seven months now, which should have been distributed to irrigation farmers who are the beneficiaries.

“The project was sponsored by federal lawmakers but funded by the Federal Government in the various constituencies of the lawmakers.”

