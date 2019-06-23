ICPC arrests impersonators of Anglican primate, Rev Okoh

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said its operatives arrested six members of a cybercrime syndicate over impersonating the Primate of the Anglican Communion, Reverend Nicholas Okoh.

The syndicate, according to a statement on Sunday from ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, allegedly led by one Jehu Kwasu, was arrested in Kaduna, for using a fake Facebook account of the Reverend to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of several millions of Naira.

She said an investigation by ICPC revealed that the syndicate posts fictitious distress stories on the fake Facebook account to con prominent citizens, top government officials and politicians into believing that it was Reverend Okoh, that was making the plea for help.

She added that the commission found out that the group was also impersonating other top clergymen of the Anglican Communion, such as Bishops Zakari Nyam, Moleku and Lamido to commit their nefarious acts.

She said five of the suspects are currently on administrative bail from the commission, leaving only Kwasu, who is yet to meet his bail conditions.

She noted that the suspects have made useful statements to the commission and will be charged to court soon after the conclusion of investigation.

