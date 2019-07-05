ICPC, AMCON partner to recover N4.9tr assets

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), have resolved to partner in the recovery of assets worth trillions of naira for the government.

The ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said in a statement yesterday that the decision to forge this collaboration emerged during a visit by AMCON’s management to ICPC headquarters in Abuja recently.

She said the AMCON Chairman, Dr. Muiz Banire, revealed that debts worth N4.9tr were being owed the government by numerous entities, and as such they were in the commission to partner with it in order to “rescue the system from impending disaster by recovering the outstanding indebtedness”.

ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, pledged the commission’s commitment to partnering with AMCON to achieve its mandate of assets recovery which incidentally was also an important part of ICPC’s work.

She said he promised that the commission would set up a task team to put the partnership into effect.

