ICD 2020: AHF to distribute 250,000 condoms to combat HIV, STIs spread

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria is set to commemorate the 2020 International Condom Day (ICD) with the distribution of 250,000 condoms to combat the spread of HIV and STIs.

The ICD is an informal event usually observed on February 13th ahead of the Valentine’s Day to promote safer sex awareness.

This year’s the organisation is marking it long standing tradition with a series of event under the rallying cry “Safer is Fun”.

The goal is to help prevent HIV and other sexually-transmitted infections, and promote healthy lifestyles.

AHF-Nigeria Advocacy & Marketing Manager, Steve Aborisade, stated that that they are collaborating with National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and NOI Polls in a nationwide survey on the condom culture of Nigerians.

He said the finding of the survey will be disseminated on the 12th of February.

He said, in Abuja, an awareness walk which will take place on the 13th and HIV testing services are part of this year’s activities which will last till 14th of February.

The activities is expected to also take place across all AHF-Nigeria program states: Benue, Kogi, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Nasarawa, Anambra and Abuja.

In a statement, AHF President, Michael Weinstein, said “International Condom Day is also a great way to remind people everywhere that HIV and STIs are still major global health threats—but threats that can be avoided by regularly and correctly using condoms.”

According to World Health Organisation, WHO, 1.7 million new HIV infection was recorded in 2018 and the year also had 770,000 HIV-related deaths.

