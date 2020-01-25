ICC U19 World Cup: England outshine Nigeria in final group match

ADVERTISEMENT

England and Nigeria locked horns in the final match of the group stage at the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa, on Saturday.

The match looked to be an interesting one as both teams had lost their opening two games to Australia and West Indies.

Nigeria won the toss and elected to bat first.

A much better start to the match with strings of partnership that took the game to a half century for the loss of 5 wickets in 25 overs.

Wickets tumbled from there and Nigeria could only manage a total of 58 runs all out in 27 over-overs.

Qadri H. and Hill .G took four wickets each conceding 24 and 12 runs in 7 and 7.5 overs each.

Captain Sylvester Okpe got the only double figure for Nigeria with 16 runs off 39 balls.

In the second innings, England were ruthless in their run chase surpassing the required total by scoring 64 runs for the loss of 2 wicket wickets in 11 overs.

Peter Aho and Abolarin Rasheed took 1 wicket each for Nigeria.

Young. S scored 39 runs out off 33 balls to ensure England left the group stage with a win.

England won by 8 wickets.

Nigeria will proceed to Potchefstroom for the ranking games which will also include the teams from the various groups that finished 2nd and 3rd respectively.

