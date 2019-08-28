ICAN to partner state government, EFCC on fight against corruption

ADVERTISEMENT

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has pledged to collaborate with Kwara State government, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and National Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, on anti-corruption war.

The ICAN in Ilorin and District Society Chairman, Mohammed Baba Ibrahim disclosed this on Tuesday night during his Investiture/Award Dinner held at Ilorin.

Ibrahim said the move became necessary in order to compliment the anti-corruption efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and minimize fraud activities within the state civil service.

According to him: ”We intend to collaborate with the Public Account Committee of the Kwara State House of Assembly, EFCC and NFIU to organize a continuous workshops for our members and other Heads of Accounts from the local governments and State service on how to combat financial crime.

”Any member found wanting in misappropriating public fund or abetting politicians in financial crime, if reported to the Institute would be made to face the Investigation panel of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

“If he is found guilty, the panel would send him to face the disciplinary tribunal for proper hearing and thereafter, he would be blackmailed, while his/her certificate would be withdrawn and the name would be published in the National dailies.”

In his address, Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, solicited for the citizens support in the administration’s drive to tackle corruption and ensure prudent management of resources.

