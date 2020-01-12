Ibrahimovic off the mark as Milan get back winning

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he “felt alive” as he marked his first start back at AC Milan by scoring in a 2-0 Serie A win over Cagliari on Saturday, but will wait to “celebrate like a God” until he nets at the San Siro again.

The 38-year-old had come on as a substitute in the goalless draw against Sampdoria last weekend, days after his return to Italy.

Ibrahimovic met a Theo Hernandez cross after 64 minutes in Sardinia with a low shot into the far corner. It was his first Milan goal since leaving the club for Paris Saint-Germain eight years ago.

“I’ll celebrate like a God at San Siro, not here,” he said. “I celebrate God every time I score, that way I feel alive!”

Portuguese forward Rafael Leao, 20, had struck the opener just after the break as Milan got their first win since a 3-2 victory over Bologna on December 8.

Since then Stefano Pioli’s side have settled for two goalless draws and suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat by Atalanta.

AC Milan move up to eighth in the Serie A table, 10 points off the Champions League berths.

