Ibrahim Pius targets more points for Wikki Tourists

Wikki Touris FC goalkeeper, Ibrahim Pius heroic was enough to win the Bauchi club a point against Rivers United in Port Harcourt in NPFL match day 17.

The flexible goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in the encounter by denying the Port Harcourt side three goal attempts.

This performance did not go unnoticed, as the player was rewarded with the “Man of Match” award.

Speaking to Daily Trust on the award, he said the point was more important, and promise to give more to help Wikki Tourist.

The experienced goalkeeper, who had played for Kaduna United, Nasarawa United, Kano Pillars, Enugu Rangers and Rivers United appreciated his mate, and coaching crew for their support, and promise to make them, the club management and the fans proud.

“My aim is always to give my best to Wikki Tourist FC. I hope we will maintain the good work. The point is more important than the individual award,” said the experience goalie.

Ibrahim added that, “I have a target that I want to get a tleast a point from all my former clubs that are currently in the NPFL. I did it at Nasarawa United, Kano Pillars and now Rivers United. Next is Enugu Rangers where I hope to get it done by God grace.

“The match against Rivers United on their home soil was a good match. We deserved the point we got, and I was awarded man of the match. I thank God,” he said.

Ibrahim Pius has been in good form this season, getting the Man of Match award twice and still counting.

