Ibbi residents relieved as news of Wadume’s arrest spread

Deputy police commissioner Abba Kyari left Ibbi on Tuesday with vehicles and loads of farm produce retrieved from the re-arrested suspected kidnap kingpin Hamisu Bala Wadume’s houses in Ibbi.

A source from Ibbi who spoke to our reporter in confidence said Abba Kyari along with members of his team were ferried across River Benue in the town early Tuesday.

The source said also vehicles and farm produce retrieved from suspected kidnap kingpin houses was ferried across the river.

He told Daily Trust that the news of the arrest of Wadume came to residents of Ibbi as a relief.

He said Wadume has given bad image and negative publicity to the town.

He said however though the military and police officers are still present in the town, news of Wadume’s arrest is a good development and will relax the unknown situation caused by the manhunt of the suspect.

