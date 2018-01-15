IBB warns Nigerians against further bloodshed

Former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda has urged Nigerians to eschew hate speeches, discrimination and other vices that trigger violence and bloodshed.



In a statement marking the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the former military president said Nigerians had witnessed so much bloodshed through communal clashes and conflicts and called for urgent actions to stop them.

“As people we should inculcate our cultural values that promote good conduct, tolerance and peaceful coexistence. We should eschew hate speeches, discrimination and other vices that trigger senseless violence and bloodshed,” he said.



He also urged political office holders as well as politicians from all political parties to be conscious of their campaign slogans and messages by ensuring that they were geared towards peaceful participation and constructive engagements of the electorate as the nation entered another electioneering campaign year.



He called on government at all levels, religious leaders, traditional rulers, social activists and the media to serve as national vanguards in resolving some of the recent disturbing incidents.



“At this period where our nation is faced with myriads of challenges of terrorism, communal clashes, kidnapping, cultism and gangsterism among other criminalities, we should cooperate and support our security forces with relevant information and intelligence to help in tackling the problems,” he said.



He also urged members of the armed forces and security agencies to remain apolitical, neutral and focus on the ethics of discipline and professionalism.



