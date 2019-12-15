  1. Home
IBB varsity honours Tinubu, late Kure

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna Published Date
Chancellor of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Dr Mohammed Kudu Santuraki; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and Niger State Governor, Dr Abubakar Sani Bello, after the investiture of Asiwaju with the Honorary Doctorate Degree of Letters at the 3rd Combined Convocation Ceremony of IBB University at the university’s Convention Auditorium in Lapai, Niger State on Saturday. Photo: IBB UNI
The Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda University, Lapai, Niger State has conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Cauda) on the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It also honoured was former Governor of Niger State Abdulkadir Kure with a Post Humus Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science Sc.D (Honoris Causa) and conferred Degree of Doctor of Law (LLD) on the former Chief Justice of the state, Justice Maria Sanda Zukogi.

The award took place during the 3rd combined convocation of the institution on Saturday in Lapai.

In a speech, outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammad Nasir Maiturare said, a total of 3,212 students of 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 sessions graduated.

He added that 23 graduands made First Class, 700 with Second Class Upper, 1,999 with Second Class Lower, 470 in 3rd Class category and 29 graduated with a pass.

He said the overall best graduating students for 2017/2018 session is Yansahwu Adio of French department with a CGPA of 4.77 and Maryam Gomina of Physics department is overall best graduating students for 2018/2019 session with a CGPA of 4.73.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Senator Tinubu commended the university governing board for making the university one of the best in the country.

He admonished the board not to allow the effort of late Abdulkadir Kure, founder of the institution to go in vain.

A former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, represented by former Minister of Finance, Abubakar Muye and former military Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar also represented by Engr. Inuwa Kuta both congratulated the graduands and awardees.

