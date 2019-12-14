IBB University honours Tinubu, late Kure

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda University, Lapai, Niger State, has conferred Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Cauda) on the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It also honoured late ex Governor Abdulkadir Kure with a Post Humus Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science Sc.D (Honoris Causa) and conferred Degree of Doctor of Law (LLD) on the former Chief Justice of the State, Justice Maria Sanda Zukogi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award took place during the 3rd combined convocation of the institution on Saturday in Lapai.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

In his speech at the occasion, the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammad Nasir Maiturare, said a total of 3,212 students of 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 sessions graduated.

He added that 23 graduands made first class, 700 had second class upper, 1,999 graduated with second class lower while 470 were in 3rd class category even as 29 graduated with a pass.

He said the overall best graduating students for 2017/2018 session is Yansahwu Adio of French department with a CGPA of 4.77 and Maryam Gomina of Physics department is overall best graduating students for 2018/2019 session with a CGPA of 4.73.

“The females are excelling. Recall that the overall best graduating student for the last convocation was Sa’adat Usman of Biochemistry with a CGPA of 4.86. We are very proud to be associated with your success,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App