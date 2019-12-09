IBB University graduates 23 first class, 3,212 others

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL) has said it would graduate 23 first class and 3212 other students at its 3rd convocation ceremony slated for Saturday.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Mohammed Maiturare, who disclosed this in a pre-convocation press briefing on Monday in Minna, said the first class degree graduands represents one percent of the total number.

According to him, 700 students have second class upper, 1,990 with second class lower while 470 got third class.

He noted that 92 students also graduated from the university’s post graduate degree programme.

“Students’ enrollment has increased from 8,171 in 2015 to over 14,000 in 2019. Also the proportion of female students has increased from 33 percent to 40 percent within the same period. This is to show that affirmative action is in action at the university,” he explained.

He noted that his management employed 100 lecturers from the rank of professors to the lowest position.

